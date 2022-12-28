SELLERSBURG – A call to Clark County 911 claiming there was a hostage situation in Sellersburg on Wednesday was deemed to be false, police stated in a news release.
According to the Sellersburg Police Department, officers responded at 8:42 a.m. to a call of a dead individual and an ongoing hostage situation at a residence in the town.
“Sellersburg Police Officers responded and discovered the call that was made to Clark County 911 was a false report,” the police department stated in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “There was in fact no deceased individual and no ongoing hostage situation.”
The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon and no other information had been released. Sellersburg Police stated there were no safety concerns for the public.
