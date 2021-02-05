SELLERSBURG — Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan didn't know when he took over as president of the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police in 2020 that the year would prove to be such a unique one — including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and responding to civil unrest that included animosity toward police.
But, Whelan said, he tried to take the year in stride, always trying to be a support and foster strong communication between chiefs and departments across the state.
Whelan was honored Friday for his efforts over the past year with the Distinguished Hoosier Award, bestowed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and presented by Sen. Chris Garten at a ceremony that included Sellersburg Town Council members and chiefs and assistant chiefs from neighboring departments.
"It was a challenging year, I think, for all law enforcement on many different fronts," said Whelan, now the outgoing association president, after the ceremony. "Always try to learn from what's going on, and communication obviously is the key with your other law enforcement partners, your Congress members, your senators.
"The biggest for me is as long as everybody is working together I think that you're always going to succeed. It's bigger than one person, it's everybody working together and always trying to get better."
Whelan has been in law enforcement for 29 years, but his role in 2020 included being a resource for leaders in law enforcement across the state, with everyone trying to best respond to all that came with the year.
"It was uncharted waters for me," Whelan said. "I'd never dealt with a pandemic before and some of the civil unrest. But with the help of everyone we made it through."
Just before he presented the award, Sen. Garten became emotional as he spoke to attendees of Whelan's contributions to the community and to the state.
"It's a huge honor for me to be able to celebrate somebody like Chief Whelan who's had a dedicated life of service — 29 years in law enforcement still continuing to serve," Garten said after the ceremony. "There's never been a better time to celebrate the men and women in law enforcement, and I was really glad to be a real small part of it."
Lane Velayo, executive director for the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, said Whelan had been on the organizations's leadership track for several years, and when he was tasked in 2020 to help lead the state's law enforcement agencies through a historic time, he stepped up to the responsibility.
"This was not expected by him when he took over as president, but he was able to quickly pivot and lead the association in unprecedented times and really be able to just display a level of calm through all of this," Velayo said. "That helped us make sure we maintained our revenue and kept the association healthy, and continued through all of the challenges — educating and providing brotherhood to all of our law enforcement agencies throughout the state."
He stressed the added importance of Whelan's contribution in going above and beyond his role as chief.
"He has an agency to run here, a community to keep safe in Sellersburg," he said. "[So] for Chief Whelan to take the time to really step out and lead this statewide association as president was just really important for us and for the state at such a crucial time."
Although he was honored to be recognized, Whelan was humble about the award.
"I'm a low-key guy," he said. "I don't mind doing stuff behind the scenes. I'm not really comfortable when it's about me. But it is truly an honor and one I will remember for a long time."
