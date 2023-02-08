Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving conditions will become difficult, especially for high- profile vehicles on west-to-east oriented roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&