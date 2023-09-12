SELLERSBURG — In a nationwide study, SmartAsset has placed Sellersburg at number 62 out of 370 of the safest suburbs.
SmartAsset analyzed safety data for 370 suburbs of the 100 largest cities and compared the affordability of the safest areas as well.
Each suburb they analyzed is within 15 to 45 minutes away by car from the cities and has at least 5,000 residents.
The metrics they used to compare the suburbs are violent crime rate, property crime rate, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate, percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking, median annual housing costs and median household income.
Sellersburg’s violent crime rate is 52 per 100,000 residents, property crime is 743 per 100,000 residents, vehicular mortality is 11.6 per 100,000 residents and the drug poisoning is 44.0 per 100,000 residents.
“We have a very interactive, involving community; we’re a very close-knit type of community,” said Brad Amos, Sellersburg council member. “That supports a safe atmosphere within itself.”
Amos also credits the police for the work they put in when it comes to keeping the town safe on a day-to-day basis.
“I think its people that live here. You hear a lot that it’s the police department that did this or the police department did that,” said Russ Whelan, Sellersburg police chief. “We can’t do it alone, it’s the people that live here.”
Policing in Sellersburg has made his job more enjoyable because of the area that he gets to police, Whelan added.
In addition to the community and residents making it a safe place to live, the school system is another big factor in why the town ranked so high on the list, Amos said.
“I think a lot of it starts in the school system,” Amos said. “The school system brings in that type of culture that has the understanding of what’s best for our community. At the end of the day, it’s an all-around revolving community team effort.”
Alongside the school system teaching the culture of the town to the youth of Sellersburg, the town council has helped bring in new development opportunities to the community that reflect its values.
They have also taken the time to take care of the officers they have and even added more patrol positions to help keep the town safe.
“The answer is not always more police, but more police help and this council has seen that,” Whelan said. “I think just the resources the town council has given me and for me to be able to pass those resources to my guys… my guys appreciate that.”
Striving to be better is something that Whelan and the rest of the police department do to keep the town as safe as they can.
“A lot of it is continuing to do what we’ve been doing,” Whelan said. “Community involvement, community engagement, open lines of communication helps a lot. We’re going to stay up to date with our equipment, up to date with our training. Times change and you have to be willing to change with those times.”
