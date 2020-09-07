The Town of Sellerburg started to update its comprehensive plan in February.
While that process is planned to wrap up in September, community leaders are beginning to put the draft plan to work. The most immediate impact town leaders are looking to update is to begin to establish a cohesive identity.
As part of that push, the town is putting forward four logo options as part of its municipal brand overhaul and is looking to the community for direction.
“Sellersburg is a vibrant community. We all know it. We need to do a better job at showcasing and communicating that. It all starts with our logo,” said Town Manager Charlie Smith. “Beyond just a logo, a corporate rebrand is about creating a system of colors, fonts, standards and graphics that collectively can help set the town as an organization apart from others.”
The four designs were narrowed down by members of the council and members of the community. Up until Friday, local residents and business owners are encouraged to have their say by completing a short survey to pick your favorite.
Once the survey closes, the logos will be presented to the Sellersburg Town Council to be considered before the final choice is made. Town leaders ask you visit Sellersburg.org to complete the survey before Friday.
