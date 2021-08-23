SELLERSBURG — The $20 million expansion and rehabilitation of Sellersburg's wastewater treatment plant began Monday after several months of deliberation on the best way to cover the costs.
The town decided to expand the wastewater plant after learning in 2019 from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management that it was almost at 90% capacity, making it difficult to add any additional homes or retail development in the future.
“You’ve got to start somewhere, and you’ve got to start at the source,” Town Manager Charlie Smith said.
With the source being the wastewater plant, the town will be able to start moving further out into the town and executing plans addressing other issues that are contingent on this expansion.
The project aims to add liquid and solids treatment capacity and rehabilitate the plant’s oxidation ditches, clarifiers and sludge storage tanks. Town officials expect the flow to increase from 2.3 million gallons per day (MGD) to 3.3 MGD, with the ability to be expanded to 4.9 MGD.
The expansion is projected to last for 15-20 years before it needs to be re-evaluated again for any further expansion.
“Within this project we are building the opportunity to expand so it won’t be as big of an investment to add a little bit of capacity on top,” Smith said.
The plant was built in the ’80s and has not had any major updates or changes in the last two decades, but has been “Band-aided over and over again,” according to Smith, who noted how it was difficult to invest in repairs or expansion without the proper funding. “Eventually at some point you’ve got to fix it, you can’t patch it anymore.”
Sellersburg’s Town Council voted in February to increase sewer and water rates in a two-step plan over two years to make the increase less drastic for customers. The town has not seen an increase in sewer rates since 2001.
Design engineering agency Jacobi, Tooms and Lanz and PACE Contracting will be running the expansion. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2023.
