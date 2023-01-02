SELLERSBURG – The town of Sellersburg is urging members of the community to come together and donate blood for the second annual town blood drive.
January is National Blood Donor Month and in honor of that Sellersburg started a tradition last year to invite residents to donate blood.
Residents will be able to donate blood on Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sellersburg town hall, 316 East Utica St.
“Two years ago, the council wanted to start a way to give back to the community and a blood drive was one of the top conversations pieces,” said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg town manager. “So, we reached out to the American Red Cross here locally and started scheduling a blood drive.”
The Red Cross will be doing normal blood donations as well as a ‘Power Red’ donation, which collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. In order to make this kind of donation, donors are required to have type A negative, B negative or O blood.
There are currently around 60 appointments scheduled, but there is still time to schedule an appointment to donate blood.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Sellersburg&cid=siebel&med=email&source=bdc_email&utm_source=siebel&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=bdc_email from there click on the red “See Times” box on the left side of the screen.
