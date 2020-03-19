SELLERSBURG — The Sellerburg Town Council unanimously passed emergency resolution Wednesday.
What does that mean for residents?
The Town Hall and billing offices will be closed to the general public effective March 18 with a tentative reopen date of April 6.
Utility payments can be processed online at Sellersburg.org, by dropoff payment in the mail slot located in the drive-thru, or by sending them in the mail.
Beginning for payments due in April, the town will not assess late fees until the state of emergency is lifted. This is in an effort to help residents spread out their personal finances during what may be a financial hardship for some. If you have current late fees on your bill as of the last billing cycle, you are still responsible for those. If you need assistance, call 812-246-3821 Ext. 4.
• The Building Department will be be closed to the general public through April 6.
If you are applying for permits for small projects, you may drop off completed applications and associated documents in the Billing Departments drop box. Documents to be no larger than 8.5 x 11 or you may submit your applications via email.
If you are applying for a large project, you can submit via email. If your document file is too large, please use drop box.
If you are applying for a contractor’s license, complete your application, attach your documents and either drop off through the billing departments drop box or email your application to the Building Commissioner.
Payments can be dropped off through the drop box or mailed in, we currently do not have online payments in place.
Inspections will be handled on a case by case situation.
Please contact Mike Beard, Building Commissioner, at mbeard@sellersburg.org or by calling phone 502-817-3041
• Trash collection schedule will be unaffected. Please have place your cans at the curb side as normal.
For all other town related business, call 812-246-3821 Ext. 9
