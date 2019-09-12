SELLERSBURG — A Jeffersonville woman was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, police say. She also had a warrant out of Washington County for a failure to appear.
Monica A. Cole, 40, was stopped around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday by an ISP trooper after she failed to stop at a red light, according to a news release.
The officer said she also had expired registration. Cole was arrested without incident on a level 4 felony for dealing in methamphetamine, a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine, a class A misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
