INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police conducted a virtual ceremony Nov. 20 to honor 2019 award winners. The ceremony is typically held in spring each year; however, due to COVID19 restrictions, the event was postponed and replaced with the virtual event. Superintendent Doug Carter presented awards to Indiana State Police Personnel and other law enforcement officers.
2019 Sellersburg Trooper of the Year
Trooper Nathaniel Newton is the recipient of the 2019 Sellersburg Trooper of the Year Award. This award is presented to the Trooper who has achieved outstanding enforcement efforts in the areas of traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigations, public information programs, and community service, and who has exemplified the professionalism and integrity expected of an Indiana State Trooper.
Newton was appointed as a Trooper in 2016 and primarily patrols in Harrison County. His supervisor, Sgt. Matt Marshall, nominated Newton.
In 2019, Newton incarcerated 144 criminal defendants with a total of 332 criminal arrests. Of those charges, 103 were felonies. Most of the incidents stemmed from efforts he made in battling the current opioid crisis.
Newton made 66 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrests in 2019, nine of which were felony charges. He also produced 1,361 tickets and warnings during the calendar year.
2019 Life Award — DUI
The Life Award is awarded to the top five troopers in Indiana in terms of the highest number of DUI arrests. The Sellersburg Post is honored to have two of the state's top five.
Trooper Justin Mears removed 121 impaired drivers from Indiana highways last year, making him the state's second-highest trooper for DUI arrest. Trooper Steven Peyton was close behind with 110 DUI arrests. Trooper Peyton was the third-highest in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.