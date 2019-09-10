CLARKSVILLE — A Sellersburg woman could face multiple charges including neglect of a dependent and possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop Monday led to her arrest.
Rachel A. Wiggins, 37, had been driving on Randolph Avenue in Clarksville when an ISP trooper saw her driving left of center and made the stop, according to a news release.
Police said that it was determined Wiggins was driving on a suspended license and on further investigation, found to have methamphetamine, syringes and other drug paraphernalia in the car. She was also traveling with a young child.
Wiggins was arrested and charged preliminarily with level 6 felonies for neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe and class C misdemeanors for possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
She has an initial hearing Thursday at 9 a.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 when formal charges are expected to be filed.
