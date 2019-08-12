LOUISVILLE — A Sellersburg woman was killed in an early-morning crash in Louisville Monday.

Samantha Eilean Hines, 20, was killed following a single-vehicle accident that happened at Southern Parkway and Woodland Avenue in Louisville at 3:59 a.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

