LOUISVILLE — A Sellersburg woman was killed in an early-morning crash in Louisville Monday.
Samantha Eilean Hines, 20, was killed following a single-vehicle accident that happened at Southern Parkway and Woodland Avenue in Louisville at 3:59 a.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The accident is still under investigation.
