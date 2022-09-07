Police/Fire stock image

SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Sellersburg woman has died after a crash on I-65 in Scott County.

Indiana State Police said the wreck happened Wednesday morning at around 1:15 a.m. near the 32-mile marker of I-65 northbound.

Officers said a red 2017 Ford Escape collided with the rear of a northbound semi-truck and trailer before overturning.  Responding officers called for a medical helicopter, but officers said the victim died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Renee Smith.  

The crash is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Agencies from across Scott County and the Indiana Department of Transportation assisted in responding to the wreck. 

Tags

Trending Video