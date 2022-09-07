SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Sellersburg woman has died after a crash on I-65 in Scott County.
Indiana State Police said the wreck happened Wednesday morning at around 1:15 a.m. near the 32-mile marker of I-65 northbound.
Officers said a red 2017 Ford Escape collided with the rear of a northbound semi-truck and trailer before overturning. Responding officers called for a medical helicopter, but officers said the victim died at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Renee Smith.
The crash is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Agencies from across Scott County and the Indiana Department of Transportation assisted in responding to the wreck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.