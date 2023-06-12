JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Democratic City Committee has appointed a city council candidate for this fall's municipal election.
Last Thursday, the party committee selected Amy Semones as the Democratic nominee for the District 3 seat. There were no Democratic candidates for the seat in the May primary.
Semones will face Republican incumbent Joe Paris in the fall municipal election.
She is an attorney who has practiced family law for about 15 years in Clark County. She also works as a public defender and a mediator.
"I am a small business owner and entrepreneur, and I've worked very hard to build a successful practice, to work respectfully with my colleagues, to maintain integrity and to provide my clients with the type of services that I would give to a family member," Semones said. "I think that knowing what my work ethic is will give some confidence that I would bring that same determination to the city council."
She said her experience with mediation would allow her to help "people reach resolutions to the problems that affect our neighbors in the community."
Dustin White, chair of the Jeffersonville Democratic City Committee, said Semones will be a "good asset to the Democratic ticket," citing her experience in law and service on nonprofit boards.
"I think she will be a strong voice for her district," White said. "Her years of experience in mediation and family law has given her the tools to reach compromise in difficult situations."
Her focus as a candidate includes issues such as substance abuse, housing, transportation and mental health.
"I'd like to continue to work on expanding access to substance use and mental health services," she said. "I am on the board of Family Ark, which is an organization in Jeffersonville that has been working hard in the last several years to expand those services."
She also wants to see "more women in government."
"There are no women on our city council currently," she said. "I have a teenage daughter — she's interested in studying political science. I want to be a good role model for her and to all the kids in our community. I think it's important for children to see women doing the work of government."
Semones is also a "big proponent of our parks and green spaces and the arts," she said.
White said there will be no more Democratic candidates selected for the upcoming municipal election.
July 3 is the deadline for the Republican or Democratic parties to present a caucus to fill a vacancy on the municipal election ballot.
No Democrats are running for the mayoral seat in Jeffersonville, and Republican Mayor Mike Moore, the incumbent, is running unopposed for re-election.
There are also no Democrats running for the District 2 or District 6 seats on the Jeffersonville city council.
NO RECOUNT IN CLARKSVILLE RACE
In other election news, Clarksville Town Council Member Mike Mustain announced that his request for a recount was unsuccessful for the at-large race.
Mustain, the current District 4 council member in Clarksville, lost by three votes to Janne Newland and Bob McEwan in May's Democratic primary.
He announced this weekend on his Facebook page that Newland and her attorney blocked the recount "based on statutory technicalities" related to the wording of his request petition.
"I have no recourse at this point to ever know if the vote count of your votes was correct or not," Mustain wrote. "I am amazed that a 3-vote different isn't automatically recounted or that a petition for recount would be challenged."
His term as a council member will end at the close of this year.
"I have tried to serve honestly, work hard and represent all of Clarksville, regardless of political persuasion," he said. "I am proud of the work we've done, projects started and the bright future of Clarksville."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.