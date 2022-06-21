SOUTHERN INDIANA — While visiting communities across the state, U.S. Sen. Todd Young said Hoosiers are relaying their disdain over higher prices at the fuel pump and grocery store.
“They’re frustrated by the many challenges we’re facing because most of them understand these are self-inflicted challenges in most cases,” said Young, a Republican who is seeking re-election this year.
From inflation to the war in Ukraine, Young spoke about his positions on some of the major topics facing the country during a visit Tuesday to the News and Tribune.
Jan. 6 hearings
Young said he’s watched some of the ongoing U.S. House committee hearings over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Much of it seems to overlap with things that I learned over the course of the impeachment hearing or have learned since,” Young said.
Young voted to certify the results of the 2020 election. A month following the Capitol attack, he voted to acquit former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.
Young said Tuesday the committee hearings should have occurred prior to the impeachment trial.
“I hope this hearing can bring some value, bring some clarity to the American people about that horrible day and what happened,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that Nancy Pelosi decided to have these hearings after the impeachment occurred.”
Young said impeachments have become “a weaponized tool that we’ll see on a fairly regular basis.”
War in Ukraine
Having sent billions of dollars in aid to the European country, Young said he supports the U.S. effort to provide resources and weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
But Young, a veteran, believes the war could have been avoided had the U.S. and its allies been more aggressive in thwarting Russia’s intentions before it invaded its neighbor.
The U.S. and its allies should have sanctioned Russia and its oil and gas companies before the invasion began, Young said. He also criticized President Joe Biden’s pre-invasion declaration that the U.S. and NATO wouldn’t send troops to defend Ukraine.
“Even if that’s the case, it’s a very unwise thing to signal to your adversary before an invasion even occurs,” Young said.
He added that how the U.S. exited Afghanistan “screamed weakness” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But the U.S. is committed to helping Ukraine and should send a strong message to other autocrats that the country will respond to unprovoked attacks and invasions.
Inflation and the economy
Young placed most of the blame for quick hikes in inflation on Biden and Democratic Party policy.
Federal stimulus packages have contributed to inflation, he said. While Young voted against the Democratic-backed American Rescue Plan in 2021, he supported various COVID-19 relief packages in 2020 under Trump.
Young called Biden’s stalled Build Back Better plan a “grab bag of left-wing priorities” that would be expensive for U.S. taxpayers.
In terms of energy and oil, Young said the Biden administration should take note of his predecessor’s policies.
Biden’s administration isn’t doing enough to incentivize those who hold domestic oil and gas property rights to build more infrastructure and increase supply, Young continued.
Biden has criticized oil companies for making record profits during the price hikes.
“I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” he said Sunday in an Associated Press article.
The President said he’s considering a federal gas tax holiday that would potentially save consumers up to $18.4 cents per gallon.
Young called that idea a “band-aid applied to a gaping chest wound.”
“If you remove the tax, it would have a very short-term impact then consumers would respond by going out and purchasing more gasoline, which causes prices to rise, so within a few weeks you’re back to where you started,” he said.
Young predicted inflation and a “failure to use common sense” will hurt Democratic leadership during the November election.
A bipartisan effort
While Republicans and Democrats remain bitterly divided on many fronts, one bill sponsored by Young has gained bipartisan support.
The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act was approved by the Senate last year, and the Senate also approved an amendment to the legislation in May.
Young predicts the bill will become law in a matter of weeks. The bill centers around supporting research and development efforts, and would provide tax credits for innovative small businesses, next generation manufacturers and start-ups that produce tech-related products such as computer chips and systems.
Young believes the bill would be especially beneficial to Indiana given its manufacturing base.
“This will be transformational,” Young said, as he believes the potential federal investment would be quickly followed by private dollars.
Young will face Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak in the November election.
