WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) recognized Hoosier students who participated in the spring session of his internship program in Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. The students assisted with daily activities and special projects related to legislation, communications, and constituent services.
The Washington, D.C. intern class included Audrey Sims, a graduate of the University of St. Andrew’s from Indianapolis, and Joelle Cox, a senior from Corydon attending Indiana University.
The Indianapolis intern class included Grant Coleman, a freshman from Georgetown attending Butler University; Dakota Boyle, a senior from Carmel attending IUPUI; and Michael Herald, a junior from Fort Wayne attending Butler University.
Senator Young’s office offers internship opportunities year-round, in both his Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis offices. The internship program offers students the opportunity to experience the legislative branch of government and serve Hoosiers.
Students interested in applying can call 202-224-5623 to learn more.
