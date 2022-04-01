SOUTHERN INDIANA — U.S. Sen. Todd Young released a statement Friday morning announcing he won't support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for Supreme Court.
The Indiana Republican said he reached the decision after reviewing Jackson's judicial record and statements.
“The role of a Supreme Court justice is to apply the law as written and uphold the Constitution, not legislate from the bench,” Young said in a news release. “Both Judge Jackson’s record and testimony during her confirmation hearings indicate that she does not adhere to originalism as her guiding judicial philosophy.”
Young, who is running for reelection this year, said every Supreme Court nominee “deserves a thorough but fair vetting, which was not afforded to President Trump's Supreme Court nominees.”
“Restoring civility to the Supreme Court confirmation process is in our national interest. It can help rebuild trust in both the Court and the Senate itself,” Young said.
He concluded the release by thanking Jackson for meeting with him and responding to his questions, but Young emphasized he won't vote in favor of her nomination when the matter comes to the Senate floor.
Jackson, nominated by President Joe Biden, would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. With all Senate Democrats and at least one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins, expected to support her nomination, it's anticipated that Jackson will be confirmed.
Indiana's other Senator, Republican Mike Braun, has also indicated he won't support Jackson's nomination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.