The chart above is posted on the state's website at in.gov under the Family and Social Services Administration section. The information below is posted above the chart.

What is TANF?

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is a program that provides cash assistance and supportive services to assist families with children under age 18, helping them achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Who is eligible for TANF cash assistance?

Children under 18 who are living with their parent(s) or relative such as a grandparent, aunt, uncle etc., who meet specific nonfinancial criteria and whose countable family monthly income meets the following income guidelines.