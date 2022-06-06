JEFFERSONVILLE — A Southern Indiana native, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun spent some time in Jeffersonville on Friday afternoon.
It was all part of his plan to visit all of Indiana's 92 counties this year.
So far, he said he's been to about 60 counties and plans to reach the rest in the coming months.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore took Braun around downtown Jeffersonville, showing him Big Four Station Park, The RiverStage and various businesses. Braun said he was impressed with the city.
"(My favorite part) would have to be the (walking) bridge, that is taking something that looked like it was dormant," he said. "It takes a little creativity, takes a little motivation to try to put things together. It's the centerpiece of what's beautiful here and looks like (it brought in) a cascade of economic development."
Braun also spoke to issues Hoosiers are currently facing, including high gas prices and inflation. He said he is optimistic about the situation.
"The highest I saw today was coming through Indianapolis, I started up in White County, and (gas) was $5.15 (per gallon,)" he said.
Despite the high prices, Braun said he thinks Indiana residents will make it through, but it might take a while to get back to normal.
"I ran a business for 37-years and you do get through," he said. "...I think we will get better through than lots of places."
He also said Jeffersonville's development represents something he's seeing statewide. During his tour he has taken note of improvements across the board in cities and counties.
"It gives me optimism," he said. "I see a lot of these kinds of efforts throughout the state."
