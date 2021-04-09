CLARK COUNTY — Two state senators are urging the Clark County Commissioners to consider adding a highway that would connect Clark Regional Airport with the River Ridge Commerce Center, but the project is ultimately tied to funding.
It's not a new idea. Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said Friday that connecting River Ridge to the Sellersburg airport has been considered and studied since 2013. Estimates have tabbed the cost of adding the five-mile highway at $50 million, he said.
“That's a big project, and we have to consider all of our priorities. That certainly is one,” Coffman said. “To concentrate on one project of $50 million, is maybe a little hasty when we have other infrastructure and roads that impact our citizens more directly right now.”
State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, and State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, issued a statement last week calling on commissioners to “study the possibility” of adding a new highway directly connecting the airport with the commerce center.
They called on commissioners to consider using the $23 million Clark County is slated to receive through the federal American Rescue Plan toward the project.
“Not only would this connecting highway boost traffic to and from the airport and River Ridge, it would also help grow the community between the two locations,” Grooms said.
The roadway would be constructed from just north of Clark County Regional Airport at the intersection of Ind. 60 and Bean Road and connect to the northern end of River Ridge near the Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike intersection.
One aspect agreed upon by officials is that River Ridge continues to be a cornerstone for development and economic growth in Southern Indiana. The estimated employment in the commerce center was 10,300 in 2020, with $143 million in construction projects and capital improvements completed there last year.
As a companion to the industry base, River Ridge is moving forward with its office park, which includes the construction of a three-story building that will likely serve as the home of Clark County government's administrative functions as early as next year. One floor of the building will also be occupied by the River Ridge Development Authority.
The senators said adding the new highway would further the progress.
"A development like this could be transformational for Senate District 45 and the greater Clark County area," Garten said. "I'm pleased to join Sen. Grooms in urging the commissioners of Clark County to study and survey the impact of an airport commerce highway. While it may only be a five-mile road, the impact of a highway connecting the two sites would benefit and expand many of the industries located at River Ridge, including health care, manufacturing, logistics and more."
Though Grooms and Garten are requesting the county take action, the state hasn't committed funding for the highway.
Coffman said county and state officials, including a representative from the governor's office, have met previously about the idea. He emphasized the county has kept the highway on its radar and had an engineering firm consider potential routes.
There were at least three routes proposed by the design firm, Coffman said.
“The issue right now is funding,” he said. “Right now, we haven't secured any type of funding.”
Commissioner Bryan Glover largely echoed Coffman's comments. He said a feasibility study would be beneficial in determining the need for the highway, adding that there are several factors for the county to consider.
“My biggest concern from a commissioner's standpoint is to go in and make that type of investment and find out that the roadway is then going to be annexed by a local municipality, and then the county loses its investment,” Glover said.
There have been discussions with private entities about partnering with the public sector to help foot the construction of the highway, Coffman said.
Glover said the connector highway would obviously greatly benefit several municipalities and that they should consider contributing to the project if it comes to fruition.
“The county can't carry the water on the construction and the funding, and we need multiple partners to step up to get the project moving forward,” he said.
