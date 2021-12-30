CLARKSVILLE — The clock could be ticking for the four boarded up and condemned houses in the 1400 block of Akers Avenue in Clarksville.
That's because people could call that area home again. The Clarksville Plan Commission meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the request to rezone the area to permit senior housing and memory care facilities is on the agenda.
Tim Fries of the Churchill McGhee Project Management Group says the development, called the Akers Avenue Project for now, could be senior living, assisted living or multi-family living.
He's working with ownership group, Clarks Landing Enterprises, which also appears to have ties to the redevelopment of the former Colgate-Palmolive plant in downtown Clarksville.
"(The area) was just an opportunity the ownership felt the community would support and back," Fries said. "And it was something the ownership felt was necessary and needed in the area."
He says the ownership is taking the project one step at a time and doesn't have a completion date.
"Ownership felt with community support and Clarksville [tax-increment financing] support this could be a good development for all," he said.
About a year ago, the Clarksville City Council narrowly voted down a request from Building and Impact Communities along with partner BWI Development LLC. for a zoning change in the same area.
The pair of companies proposed a 44-unit supportive housing community known as Serenity Acres. Proponents of that project, with similar facilities in Indianapolis and Anderson, said it would help people experiencing homelessness in Southern Indiana. Those against the project said there were already too many similar services in the area.
It's different this time around for members of the Claysburg Neighborhood Association. Located in the city of Jeffersonville, the neighborhood is a stone's throw away from the Akers Avenue site and Clark Memorial Hospital in Clarksville. President Carol Moon says the new development has the group's blessing.
"We are glad it's a development that's not only going to be an economic development for the community, it's going to look nice," she said. "It's going to enhance the community."
Members of the council opposed the Serenity Acres project, saying the area is already home to these types of facilities and needed something different.
Moon said the development group met with the neighborhood association to answer questions.
"We were able to meet and ask questions and all of our questions were answered and all of our concerns were answered," Moon said. "So we're looking forward to myself at the meeting, just to speak on behalf of the Claysburg Neighborhood Association."
