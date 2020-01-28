INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has denied an appeal to lessen the sentence of a man convicted of killing his wife in front of one of the couple’s children in Jeffersonville in January 2018.
Marial Wel, 39, was sentenced to 55 years in prison July 23 after pleading guilty to murder for the shooting death of his wife, Josephine Amon, in her Jeffersonville apartment.
Per the plea agreement entered in April, Wel’s sentence would be capped at 55 years, which was what Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael ultimately ruled that day. But an appeal filed in August requested 10 years of that be suspended, stating that the court failed to take into account Wel’s reported severe childhood trauma, while citing battery charges from 11 years prior as an aggravating factor.
On Jan. 21, 2018, police were dispatched to an apartment at the 1700 block of Viking Court in Jeffersonville on a report of gun shots. There, they found Amon deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The same night, Wel went to Louisville Metro Police and said he had killed his wife; their 13-year-old daughter was with him in the car and said she had witnessed the shooting.
Wel was subsequently arrested, charged and later pleaded guilty to to the murder.
The appeal states that violence in his childhood has affected his mental well-being; he was born in Sudan in 1981, a country rife with civil war in his early life. He reported that his father was killed in front of him when he was 5, and that he lived in a Kenyan refugee camp with thousands of others for nine years before immigrating to the U.S.
“These traumatic experiences caused him psychiatric issues, hearing voices and seeing images of someone that wanted to cause harm to him,” according to the appellate document. “...Considering Wel’s trauma and mental health issues, a fully executed sentence of 55 years was inappropriate.”
It also states that Wel was taking Depakote, which is used to treat bipolar disorder and migraines, at the time of the murder, and that misdemeanor convictions for domestic battery in 2006, 2007 and 2010 had undue weight in the sentence.
The opinion issued Tuesday by the Indiana Court of Appeals states that the defendant had not met the burden of proof for the case to be revisited and that “Wel’s use of a handgun to murder the mother of his children in front of his 13-year-old daughter justified his advisory sentence,” according to the opinion. “[The state] also argues that Wel has a history of violence, that his mental health and difficult childhood do not warrant a lesser sentence, and that Amon had nothing to do with Wel’s experiences thirty years earlier.”
He is currently housed at the Pendleton Correctional Facility Madison County, about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Online jail records show his earliest possible release date as April 23, 2059.
