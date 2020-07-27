JEFFERSONVILLE — The sentencing hearing for a Jeffersonville man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of a Jeffersonville woman has been rescheduled for August.
Leevi Emery, 35, was arrested in August 2018 and charged that September with the murder of 29-year-old Stevie Cornett in the home they shared with two others on East Chestnut Street in Jeffersonville. Cornett was found hidden in a crawlspace in the house Aug. 6, 2018. Police believe she may have been killed 10 days prior to being found.
On June 22, Emery entered a blind plea to a level 2 felony manslaughter in Cornett’s death. He was scheduled to be sentenced in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Monday. That hearing was reset for Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m., because of a recent request by the defense team.
Emery could face 10 to 30 years and Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he intends to seek the full sentence. Mull previously told the News and Tribune he moved ahead with the plea due to challenges in the case including several of the witnesses were now unable or unwilling to testify and that Emery’s DNA in the house was complicated by the fact that Cornett is believed to have been killed in the room where he stayed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.