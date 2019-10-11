SOUTHERN INDIANA — During the afternoon and evening hours of Oct. 10, the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing (ACP) squad conducted two separate drug investigations resulting in two arrests for dealing in methamphetamine, according to an Indiana State Police release.
Around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, ISP Troopers arrived at 165 S. New Albany St. in Sellersburg armed with a search warrant after officers received information on possible drug dealing. Officers also learned the suspect, Travis Ray Shields Jr., 54, was possibly a convicted felon in possession of firearms. As a result of the investigation, Troopers located approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as a semi-automatic pistol and shotgun. Shields was arrested without incident and transported to the Clark County Jail.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Troopers converged on the address of Michael C. Stocksdale, 44, at 115 Clay St. in New Albany. Troopers on the ACP squad had received prior information on possible drug activity and requested a search warrant through the Floyd County Courts. This investigation led to the discovery of approximately 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Stocksdale was arrested and remanded into the custody of the Floyd County Jail. New Albany Police Department assisted in the warrant service and arrest.
Shields Jr. is charged with: dealing in methamphetamine - level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine - level 3 felony, possession of firearm by violent felon - level 4 felony, possession of paraphernalia - A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana - B misdemeanor.
Stocksdale's charges include: dealing in methamphetamine - level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine - level 4 felony, possession of hypodermic needle - level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia - A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana - B misdemeanor.
