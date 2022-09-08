SOUTHERN INDIANA — International Underground Railroad Month in September acknowledges the significance of the Underground Railroad, and all those involved, for its contribution to the eradication of slavery in the U.S. and as a cornerstone for a more comprehensive civil rights movement that followed.
It honors the inspiring efforts of the people from around the world who committed themselves to document, interpret, and share with the public the people, activities and locations of the Underground Railroad through the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. New Albany has two Network to Freedom sites, the historic Town Clock Church and the congregation’s involvement in the Underground Railroad and the Carnegie Center for Art and History because of its programming.
The Ohio River was a critical crossing point between Kentucky, a state where slavery was legal, and Indiana, a free state. The stretch of water between Louisville and Floyd County, Indiana marks an important path of escape for Freedom Seekers along the Underground Railroad, an unofficial network of escape routes. Sometimes aided by both whites and especially free Blacks, those escaping enslavement through any act of resistance are part of the legacy of the Underground Railroad. The Underground Railroad’s connection to Southern Indiana is a reminder of the centuries-long battle for equality in the metro region and nation.
New Albany and Floyd County’s involvement in the Underground Railroad was hidden for many years. If not for the investigative work of Pam Peters, author of “The Underground Railroad in Floyd County, Indiana” so much of this history would be unknown.
In the preface of her book, Peters talks about moving to New Albany in 1976 with her family and how her research began. She had a particular interest in the complications that Floyd County’s southern border ran along the Ohio river and would have been the direct path lying north of the city of Louisville in the slave state of Kentucky. Her interest was piqued with numerous questions that she sought to answer.
Where did runaway slaves go once they reached the river’s edge on Indiana soil? Did they have to hide and, if so, why? Wasn’t Indiana free soil? How did those runaway enslaved people get out of the Southern Indiana area, and who helped them?
Peters began her research in earnest in 1996. Her investigative work led to the publishing of her book on the Underground Railroad in Floyd County and then into the exhibits at the Carnegie Center for Art and History entitled “Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage” as well as the Lucy Higgs Nichols story.
The Town Clock Church is one of the few remaining intact buildings in the metro area directly connected to the Underground Railroad. The evidence of the congregation’s involvement in helping freedom seekers escape is inspiring. Though the church was recognized as a beacon of hope for the enslaved seeking freedom, it was the Floyd County African-American community and their assistance to runaways which was critical. It was the free African-American community that was the backbone of the Underground Railroad in the New Albany-Floyd County area and the white community would’ve found it difficult to function in that capacity without the help of the free and enslaved African-Americans who resided here.
Peters states, “Whether African-Americans helped in a spontaneous way or from within an organization, they formed the link that ultimately made it possible for their brothers and sisters to cross the Ohio river and move safely through Indiana Floyd County.”
To commemorate International Underground Railroad Month, numerous activities and programs are planned. Tours of the Underground Railroad Town Clock Church will be held on Saturday, each hour, on the hour, beginning at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 3 p.m. Tour guides will provide history of the Underground Railroad movement in the metro area.
The tour is sponsored by the Friends of the Town Clock Church; a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building. Donations are appreciated and will be used for the ongoing restoration of the church and gardens. To donate, go to the web site or contact Jerry Finn, Treasurer of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, 502-645-2332, jerry@townclockchurch.org.
