Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Montgomery, William Lawrence 11 a.m. Monday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ

Richardson, Dickie Wayne 1 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Wessel, Ellen Doughty 3 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Willett, Dorothy Mae "Dottie" (Williams) 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cox, David Charles 10 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Lin, Raymond C.T. 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Merten Jr., Edward John 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Saturday, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you