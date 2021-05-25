Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Anderson, Ruby M. — private service with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Gregory, Genevieve — noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Jenkins Sr., Larry Wayne — 5 p.m. Thursday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Church, Clarksville
Zollman, Mary Louise Ruddell — 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Denkler Jr., Gerald William — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Leist, Jean Edith (Buche) — private prayer service held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Martin, Gary Lee — noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stumler Jr., Charles F. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Elliss, Julia Patricia — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
Johnson, Bertha — noon Friday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
Seipel, Dr. Stanley — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
OUT OF STATE
Stemle, Franklin Charles — formerly of New Albany, passed away in Clearwater, FL
