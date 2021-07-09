Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lozier, William “Bill” — 10 a.m. Monday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Percell, Marquetta Dianne — 4 p.m. Sunday at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Johnson, James A. — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Meeks, James — 9:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Swartz, Charles W. — 11 a.m. Saturday at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
