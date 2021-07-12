Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Madden, Carol Jean — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
Pitzer, Glen Ray — 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Akers, Robert Maurice — cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Chinn, Ruth A. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Davis, Gary Wayne — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Johnson, James A. — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Meeks, James — 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Pickett, Thomas C. — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sparkman, James A. “Sparky” — 6 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Zavitson, Mary Delores — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements. Memorial service to be held at a later date
