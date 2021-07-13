Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Madden, Carol Jean — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
Pitzer, Glen Ray — 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Branham, Rebecca —11 a.m. Saturday, at Indian Creek Baptist Church, Georgetown
Chinn, Ruth A. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Davis, Gary Wayne — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Johnson, James A. — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Keehn, Donetta (Harris) — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Meeks, James — 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Pickett, Thomas C. — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sparkman, James A. "Sparky" — 6 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
