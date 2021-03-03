Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Beardsley, Stephen 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Moore Sr., Theo Leslie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Stone, Carolyn Ruth 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville

Todd IV, James Henry noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Vonderhaar, Thomas Joseph 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cadle, Clifford Alan "Cliff" 4 p.m. Sunday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs

Michael, Mary A. (Knight) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Padgett, Beverly Ann (Thurman) no memorial service or visitation will be held, Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Scharf, Juanita L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Sherrell, Lenuel E. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

