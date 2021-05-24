Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Pierce, Ronald — graveside service was held May 5, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Zollman, Mary Louise Ruddell — 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Denkler Jr., Gerald William — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Goodhue, Tony Allen — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Martin, Gary Lee — noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Johnson, Bertha — noon Friday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
