Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Pierce, Ronald — graveside service was held May 5, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Zollman, Mary Louise Ruddell — 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Denkler Jr., Gerald William — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Goodhue, Tony Allen — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Martin, Gary Lee — noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Johnson, Bertha — noon Friday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

