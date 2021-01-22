Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Harbin, Verda D. — 1 p.m. Saturday at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Spann, Valerie Dempsey — 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Bogdon, Linda L. — 3 p.m. Sunday with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Frakes, Noel H. — 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Johnson, Lorenzo Ethell — service entrusted to Magnolia Cremations, New Albany
Kessinger, Kelly Jo — 6 p.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany
Loyd, Charles F. — private service streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fkraftfuneral
Ripperdan, Virginia R. — 2 p.m. Monday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New
Shelton, Jerry — 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
