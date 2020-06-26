Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Croudep, James Timothy 2 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
James, Lawrence "Larry" memorial service, 5 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Leach, Patsy Claudette 6 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Mansfield, JoAnn 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Zahnd, Tammy Renee Sullivan 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Event Space, 1880 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Combs, Leonard J. "Sonny" 12 noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perputual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Cummins, Terry Lee memorial gathering, 2 to 4 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Roark, Mary Frances (Carroll) private graveside service at Wolfe Cemetery, Georgetown, with Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
HARRISON COUNTY
Warren, Helen Maxine 1 p.m. today, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
