Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Croudep, James Timothy 2 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

James, Lawrence "Larry" memorial service, 5 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Leach, Patsy Claudette 6 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Mansfield, JoAnn 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Zahnd, Tammy Renee Sullivan 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Event Space, 1880 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Combs, Leonard J. "Sonny" 12 noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perputual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Cummins, Terry Lee memorial gathering, 2 to 4 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

Roark, Mary Frances (Carroll) private graveside service at Wolfe Cemetery, Georgetown, with Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements

HARRISON COUNTY

Warren, Helen Maxine 1 p.m. today, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

