Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY
Hall, Dorothy Lee — 11 a.m. Thursday, at First Christian Church, Columbus
CLARK COUNTY
Bennett, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Anna — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Kimmel, Sandra — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Preservation Station, Jeffersonville
Rhoton, Mary Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Knopfmeier, Helen L. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
LaDuke, Timothy M. — Noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Matthews, Clyde Eugene — Private family service was held with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Schy, Darlene M. — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, St. Joe Road Chapel, Sellersburg
