Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bates, Phillip B. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at First Trinity Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Slack, James L. — 7 p.m. Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Krupp, June Evelyn — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with her care
FLOYD COUNTY
Boutelle, Stella Christine — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Jones, James Paul "Jimmy" — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with his care
Keller, Mark Anthony — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.