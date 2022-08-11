Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bates, Phillip B. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at First Trinity Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Slack, James L. — 7 p.m. Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Krupp, June Evelyn — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with her care

FLOYD COUNTY

Boutelle, Stella Christine — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Jones, James Paul "Jimmy" — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with his care

Keller, Mark Anthony — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

