Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bates, Phillip B. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at First Trinity Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Boutelle, Stella Christine — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Keller, Mark Anthony — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wahking, SueAnn — Cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with her care
OUT OF STATE
Wisner, JoAnn Haeberlin — Graveside service, 11 a.m., Sept. 10, at Highland Memory Gardens, Mt. Washington, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.