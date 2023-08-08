Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bedan, James E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Fenwick Jr., Raymond "Bud" Albert — 2 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Carberry, Jo Ann — Funeral Mass at noon Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Jenney, John C. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, New Albany
Stepp, Lawrence Edward — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Flanigan, Harry Roth — Memorial service Thursday, at Riverview Retirement Community, Spokane, WA
