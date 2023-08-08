Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bedan, James E. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Fenwick Jr., Raymond "Bud" Albert — 2 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Carberry, Jo Ann —  Funeral Mass at noon Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Jenney, John C. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, New Albany

Stepp, Lawrence Edward — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Flanigan, Harry Roth — Memorial service Thursday, at Riverview Retirement Community, Spokane, WA

Tags

Trending Video