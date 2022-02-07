Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bliss Sr., Marvin L. — E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
DeArk, Pauline Mann — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Dupree, Barry Steven —11 a.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Frazier, Christy Ann — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Truesdell, Beulah Lee Adamson —Memorial service to be held at a later date with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Bensing, Marilyn Helen — 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Norton Sr., George William — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Owen, Arnetta J. — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Miller, Hayden John — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
OUT OF STATE
Binggeki, Mildred Darlene —Noon Saturday, at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Louisville
Stemler, Ruthann B. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John Lutheran Church, Louisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.