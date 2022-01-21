CLARK COUNTY

Albro, Les —11 a.m. Tuesday, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.

Dearing, William — Memorial service will be announced at a later date

FLOYD COUNTY

Crofford, Beth (Brooks) — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Freiberger, Omer E. — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Keller, Douglas “Doug” Ray — Memorial visitation 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Land, John K. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

League, Maida Jean — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Lynch, Sierra Sue — 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Samuel D. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

