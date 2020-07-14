Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hayse, Margaret Jane 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

Lewellen, Ervin E. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Meeks, Pamela M. Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Pitzer, Joan C. (Hardy) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Vest, Elvira Simoncini Celebration of Life, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Loyal Order of Moose, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Richardson, Dorothy Lynn 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Rogers Sr., Robert "Bobby" L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT-OF-STATE

Czerwonka, Dorothy M. 12 noon Thursday, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wheeler, IL

