Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hayse, Margaret Jane 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Lewellen, Ervin E. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Meeks, Pamela M. Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Pitzer, Joan C. (Hardy) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Vest, Elvira Simoncini Celebration of Life, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Loyal Order of Moose, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Richardson, Dorothy Lynn 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Rogers Sr., Robert "Bobby" L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT-OF-STATE
Czerwonka, Dorothy M. 12 noon Thursday, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wheeler, IL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.