CLARK COUNTY

Huckleberry, Sharon Kay — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Garry, Kathlyn Marie — 10 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Holy Family Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Sheckler Jr., John Frederick —Celebration of life service, 7 p.m. Thursday, at Ratterman Southwest Funeral Home, Louisville

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Clifton Cobb. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-946-8714.

