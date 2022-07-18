CLARK COUNTY
Huckleberry, Sharon Kay — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Garry, Kathlyn Marie — 10 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Holy Family Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Sheckler Jr., John Frederick —Celebration of life service, 7 p.m. Thursday, at Ratterman Southwest Funeral Home, Louisville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Clifton Cobb. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-946-8714.
