Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Huckleberry, Sharon Kay — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

ELKHART COUNTY

Finney, Marjorie — 4 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, July 19, at Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

FLOYD COUNTY

Hash, Florence Belle — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Sheckler Jr., John Frederick —Celebration of life service, 7 p.m. Thursday, at Ratterman Southwest Funeral Home, Louisville

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Clifton Cobb. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-946-8714.

Tags

Trending Video