Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Goldman, Joan R. 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Higdon, Francis C. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Hoffmeister, Teresa Lee private service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Landers, Michael "Mike" 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Lindley, Laura Y. memorial service, 6 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Baird, James A. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Hamilton, William E., Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements
Johnson Jr., Elmer 12 noon Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wilson Jr., Samuel 12 noon today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
