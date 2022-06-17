Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Graf, Alvin Lewis — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Martin, Doris A. — Noon Saturday (today), at Gospel Tabernacle, Jeffersonville

Trainor, Gordon K. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home, Borden Chapel in Borden

FLOYD COUNTY

Arnold, John Mark — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Hall, John — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Hobble, Joseph and Ruth —Joint celebration of life 3 p.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Lane, Wendell B. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

McKechnie, Lois Ann (Smith) — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sutton, Shirley F. —11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Gilbert, Susan Elizabeth — 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, Louisville

