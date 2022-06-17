Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Graf, Alvin Lewis — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Martin, Doris A. — Noon Saturday (today), at Gospel Tabernacle, Jeffersonville
Trainor, Gordon K. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home, Borden Chapel in Borden
FLOYD COUNTY
Arnold, John Mark — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Hall, John — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Hobble, Joseph and Ruth —Joint celebration of life 3 p.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lane, Wendell B. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McKechnie, Lois Ann (Smith) — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Sutton, Shirley F. —11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Gilbert, Susan Elizabeth — 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, Louisville
