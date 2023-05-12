Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Leach, Beverly L. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Dewey, Mary Hill — 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Huddleston, Mary F. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Miller, Betty Ellwanger — Noon Tuesday, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, FL
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Cristine Findley, Brian Moran and Joel Sams. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.
