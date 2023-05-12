Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Leach, Beverly L. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Dewey, Mary Hill — 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Huddleston, Mary F. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Miller, Betty Ellwanger — Noon Tuesday, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Cristine Findley, Brian Moran and Joel Sams. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.

 

Tags

Trending Video