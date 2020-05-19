Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Huffman, Shari Lynn Celebration of Life service, 3 p.m., June 6, at Crystal Springs Recreation Center, Jeffersonville
Morgan, Patricia A. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Smith, Inez Mae private service with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Fetz, James Kenneth private service 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, with service on Facebook Live
