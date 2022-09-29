Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Carpenter, Betty J. — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cook, Larry Wayne — 11 a.n. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Houston, Lyle D. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Krininger Jr., Joseph Wallace — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Brown, Darius E. — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

Hay, Elizabeth Carol — noon Monday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Kenneth Worden. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner office at 812-285-6282.

