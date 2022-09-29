Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Carpenter, Betty J. — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cook, Larry Wayne — 11 a.n. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Houston, Lyle D. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Krininger Jr., Joseph Wallace — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Brown, Darius E. — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
Hay, Elizabeth Carol — noon Monday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Kenneth Worden. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner office at 812-285-6282.
