Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bissig, William "Bill" B. 1 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Knowland, Melvin Howard cremation chosen with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Allen, Frances L. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Manning, Paul Douglas 11 a.m. today, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Pruett, Carl Neil cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Rainbolt Jr., Paul; Nolan 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Greenville
Stocksdale, Sidney H. 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Williams, Tyler 1 p.m. today, at Greater Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, New Albany
OUT-OF-STATE
Reynolds, Charles (Buddy) Dixon memorial service to be held at a later date
