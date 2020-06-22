Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bissig, William "Bill" B. 1 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Knowland, Melvin Howard cremation chosen with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Allen, Frances L. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Manning, Paul Douglas 11 a.m. today, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Pruett, Carl Neil cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Rainbolt Jr., Paul; Nolan 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Greenville

Stocksdale, Sidney H. 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Williams, Tyler 1 p.m. today, at Greater Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, New Albany

OUT-OF-STATE

Reynolds, Charles (Buddy) Dixon memorial service to be held at a later date

