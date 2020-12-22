Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Ellis, Donald H. 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Graham, Harriet "Jean" J. 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lilly, Nellie noon Saturday at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brewer, Betty L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Jones, Robert memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at American Legion Post, Jeffersonville
