Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Ellis, Donald H. 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Graham, Harriet "Jean" J. 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lilly, Nellie noon Saturday at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brewer, Betty L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Jones, Robert memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at American Legion Post, Jeffersonville

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you